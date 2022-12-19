Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices close to last year's cost; 'Could slide a bit more'

BOSTON - Massachusetts gas prices were down 10 cents from last week, AAA said, bringing them within a nickel of last year's cost at this time.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state is $3.44. At this time last year, it was $3.39 per gallon.

AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said the cost of oil is down $50 since last spring's peak.

"Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off," she said.

The cost of gas in the state is down 38 cents in the past month, but still 30 cents higher than the national average of $3.14 per gallon.

