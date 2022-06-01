Massachusetts gas prices hit new record high of $4.76 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts reached a new record high Wednesday at $4.76 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up 3 cents since Tuesday. A year ago, it was $1.84 less at $2.92 a gallon.

The national average is currently $4.67 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.19 a gallon.

Diesel prices stayed steady, averaging $6.25 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Wednesday. That's 16 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.