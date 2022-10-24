Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices 20 cents below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remained well below the national average Monday and even dropped a penny in the last week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $3.59, down slightly from $3.60 a week ago, according to AAA.

The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. California has the highest average price in the nation at $5.75 a gallon.

The record high for Massachusetts was $5.05, set back on June 12. 

