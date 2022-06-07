Massachusetts gas prices hit record high $5 per gallon

BOSTON – Gas prices hit a milestone that Massachusetts drivers won't be too excited to reach. As of Tuesday, the state average now sits at a new record high of $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's nearly 4 cents higher than Monday, and 26 cents higher than one week ago. Tuesday's price is 66 cents higher than a month ago.

One year ago, Massachusetts drivers were paying $2.93 per gallon on average.

In Suffolk County, the average price is $5.11 a gallon. On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket the cost is approaching $6.00 per gallon.

The national average price per gallon is $4.92.

According to a AAA survey, 75% of drivers said they would alter their driving habits if the price at the pump hits $5 a gallon. A spokesperson said there is anecdotal evidence that is starting to happen.