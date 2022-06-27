Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices down 7 cents from last week amid fears of global recession

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON --  Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Monday, down to $4.93 a gallon, according to AAA. This is down seven cents from last week. 

"A drop in the global price of oil helped the national average for a gallon of gas to fall for a second week to land at $4.89. Economic fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil dropped the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 last week," AAA said. 

The national average is $4.89. 

Prices have fallen slowly since hitting a record high $5.05 back on June 12. They are still 20 cents higher than they were a month ago.    

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.