Massachusetts gas prices down 7 cents from last week amid fears of global recession

BOSTON -- Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Monday, down to $4.93 a gallon, according to AAA. This is down seven cents from last week.

"A drop in the global price of oil helped the national average for a gallon of gas to fall for a second week to land at $4.89. Economic fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil dropped the price to around $107 per barrel, down from $110 last week," AAA said.

The national average is $4.89.

Prices have fallen slowly since hitting a record high $5.05 back on June 12. They are still 20 cents higher than they were a month ago.