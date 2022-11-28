Massachusetts gas prices drop a bit, but still 21 cents higher than national average

Electric or gas powered cars - which is better in the cold weather and snow?

Electric or gas powered cars - which is better in the cold weather and snow?

Electric or gas powered cars - which is better in the cold weather and snow?

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped a bit following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but they're still well above the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts is $3.76, AAA said Monday. That's down five cents in the last week.

The national average is currently 21 cents lower at $3.55 a gallon.

Hawaii has the highest average price in the country at $5.20 a gallon.

