Massachusetts gas prices drop a bit, but still 21 cents higher than national average
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped a bit following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but they're still well above the national average.
The average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts is $3.76, AAA said Monday. That's down five cents in the last week.
The national average is currently 21 cents lower at $3.55 a gallon.
Hawaii has the highest average price in the country at $5.20 a gallon.
