Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping, but still above national average

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Here's some good news for the last week of 2022. Gas prices in Massachusetts keep dropping.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.38, AAA said Monday. A week ago, it was $3.45 and a month ago it was 39 cents higher at $3.77.

The national average is currently $3.10 a gallon.

Massachusetts set a record high at $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

