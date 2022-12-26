Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping, but still above national average
BOSTON - Here's some good news for the last week of 2022. Gas prices in Massachusetts keep dropping.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.38, AAA said Monday. A week ago, it was $3.45 and a month ago it was 39 cents higher at $3.77.
The national average is currently $3.10 a gallon.
Massachusetts set a record high at $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.
