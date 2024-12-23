How to prevent frozen pipes during frigid Massachusetts winter

BOSTON -- Remember our old friend winter? Traditional winter conditions may have been gone for a few years, but they have found their way home for the holidays.

Freezing New England weather

People in parts of New England may have become accustomed to a warmer winter, but the chilling cold is back. Temperatures have plummeted in recent days, with lows reaching single digits in many parts of New England. It has plumbing companies working overtime.

"We have been very active. We have had a lot of frozen pipe calls and no heat calls," said Dominic Federico, a plumber with 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric. "In the last week, definitely over 100."

How to prevent frozen pipes

He suggests people disconnect hoses from outside spigots and shut them off inside to reduce the chance of frozen pipes. He also encourages people to check the batteries in thermostats, and to make sure any furniture isn't blocking baseboards.

"With any high efficiency equipment or a power water heater you have to make sure the vent outside is not frozen or covered in snow or anything like that because then carbon monoxide is going to come back into the house, " Federico said.

These tips are especially important in older, less insulated homes. Newer ones may have special bells and whistles.

"Now there is smart technology to find out you are having a problem before you have a problem," tells Federico.

Temperatures are expected to remain frigid for the next several days, especially overnight.