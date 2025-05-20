Watch CBS News
Local News

First responders reunite with Rockland man whose life they saved at awards ceremony

By
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
Read Full Bio
Logan Hall

/ CBS Boston

EMTs meet people whose lives they've saved in special ceremony at Hanscom Field
EMTs meet people whose lives they've saved in special ceremony at Hanscom Field 02:33

The Boston MedFlight hangar at Hanscom Field in Bedford was home to a powerful reunion Tuesday as Massachusetts's emergency responders were honored for their life-saving service.

First responders receive Circle of Honor awards

The event marked the inaugural Circle of Honor awards ceremony to recognize EMS professionals who've gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

Among those honored were Kyle Viera and Sam Mahoney, two first responders credited with saving the life of Sean Sarabia, who nearly died following a horrific car crash two years ago in Rockland.

Sarabia, who was reunited with his rescuers for the first time since the accident, called the moment "amazing."

"It's a wonderful feeling," Sarabia said. "I've been looking forward to this for a few years now."

A life saved   

Two years ago, Sarabia lost control of his car due to a sudden drop in blood sugar. He slammed into a guardrail, which shattered his windshield and went through his body. Though gravely injured, he managed to call 911, a call that brought Viera and Mahoney racing to the scene.

"When we arrived, it was clear that we needed to jump into action," said Viera. "I didn't know if he was going to make it."

Their swift response, extricating Sarabia from the mangled vehicle and getting him airlifted by MedFlight, ultimately saved his life. Though he lost a leg in the crash, Sarabia credits the EMTs with giving him a second chance.

"It was something special that night, where everything worked and everyone had a purpose and there was nothing else, just pure focus," said Viera.

The Circle of Honor ceremony underscored the unseen courage and commitment of EMS professionals. For many responders, the event was not just about recognition but a reminder of the lives they touch every day. 

"It's an honor to be able to reunite with somebody like that and see how well they're doing despite everything they're going through," Mahoney said.

Logan Hall

Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.