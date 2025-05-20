First responders reunite with Rockland man whose life they saved at awards ceremony

The Boston MedFlight hangar at Hanscom Field in Bedford was home to a powerful reunion Tuesday as Massachusetts's emergency responders were honored for their life-saving service.

First responders receive Circle of Honor awards

The event marked the inaugural Circle of Honor awards ceremony to recognize EMS professionals who've gone above and beyond in the line of duty.

Among those honored were Kyle Viera and Sam Mahoney, two first responders credited with saving the life of Sean Sarabia, who nearly died following a horrific car crash two years ago in Rockland.

Sarabia, who was reunited with his rescuers for the first time since the accident, called the moment "amazing."

"It's a wonderful feeling," Sarabia said. "I've been looking forward to this for a few years now."

A life saved

Two years ago, Sarabia lost control of his car due to a sudden drop in blood sugar. He slammed into a guardrail, which shattered his windshield and went through his body. Though gravely injured, he managed to call 911, a call that brought Viera and Mahoney racing to the scene.

"When we arrived, it was clear that we needed to jump into action," said Viera. "I didn't know if he was going to make it."

Their swift response, extricating Sarabia from the mangled vehicle and getting him airlifted by MedFlight, ultimately saved his life. Though he lost a leg in the crash, Sarabia credits the EMTs with giving him a second chance.

"It was something special that night, where everything worked and everyone had a purpose and there was nothing else, just pure focus," said Viera.

The Circle of Honor ceremony underscored the unseen courage and commitment of EMS professionals. For many responders, the event was not just about recognition but a reminder of the lives they touch every day.

"It's an honor to be able to reunite with somebody like that and see how well they're doing despite everything they're going through," Mahoney said.