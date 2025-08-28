Massachusetts decides on finalists for new state flag, seal and motto to replace controversial ones

Massachusetts has unveiled the finalists for the new state seal, flag and motto, after creating a commission to decide on new symbols to represent the state.

The Seal, Flag and Motto Advisory Committee decided on three finalists for each category. More than 1,150 submissions were sent in from the public.

The decision to review the state flag and seal was approved back in 2020. The seal, which was adopted in the 1700s and is featured on the flag, has a Native American man and above his head is an arm holding a sword. Local tribes have been calling for a change to the seal for decades.

The Massachusetts state seal

The three finalists for a new state seal feature landscapes and symbols of the state. The first features a right whale and a white chickadee, symbolizing peace. The second is a crimson seal also featuring the state bird – the chickadee. There are six feathers representing Massachusetts being the sixth state to join the union and 351 dashes encircling the seal represent the cities and towns of the Commonwealth. On the third finalist, the star from the current state seal has been transformed into a sun shining over water and mountains.

The three finalists for the new Massachusetts state seal. Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission

The Massachusetts State flag

The first finalist for a new state flag features a blue hill with six blue and white waves. The hill, according to the designer, represents a rough translation of the word Massachusetts, "at the great hill." The waves represent the coast and a star perched at the top is shaped like a compass rose, celebrating Massachusetts as a maritime hub.

The second flag finalist features a simple blue background with the state flower – the mayflower. According to the designer, the shape of the petals has been crafted to mimic the shield on the current flag, giving a nod to its history.

The third option for a new state flag has a crimson background with six turkey feathers, representing Massachusetts as the sixth state to enter the union. Turkey feathers, the designer said, are a common symbol among the state's indigenous communities.

The finalists for the new state flag of Massachusetts. Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission

You can read more about how each finalist described the symbolism in their designs on the state website.

The Massachusetts motto

The current motto is "Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem," which is Latin for "By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."

The finalists for the new motto are "Multae voces, una res publica," which is Latin for "Many voices, one commwealth;" "Bono publico laetamur," which is Latin for "We rejoice in the public good;" and "We honor all life guided by the First Light."

What happens next?

An initial committee concluded its work in 2023 without recommending any changes, but in 2024 the state legislature established the Seal, Flag and Motto Advisory Committee to develop and recommend the new symbols.

The finalists will now be presented for public review at six hearings across the state, where people can share their input. When the final designs are chosen by the Advisory Committee, they will then be presented to Gov. Maura Healey.