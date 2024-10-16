Is it too early to turn on your heat in Massachusetts?

Is it too early in the year to turn on the heat in Massachusetts?

Is it too early in the year to turn on the heat in Massachusetts?

BY SAMANTHA CHANEY

CAMBRIDGE - The season of fall comes with changing leaves, shorter days and in the greater Boston area, one controversial question: When do you turn on your heat?

By law, Massachusetts landlords have to provide a heating system that can heat to a minimum of 68 degrees during the day and 64 degrees at night from September 15 to June 15.

"We're going to try and make it until November," said Hannah Edmonds, a Cambridge resident. "I feel like it almost becomes a competition just to see how long we can go."

DIY friendly solutions

Heating costs in Massachusetts are the driving factor behind people waiting to turn their heat on. That's why Boston Building Resources, a local nonprofit, offers workshops throughout the year teaching homeowners how to warm and improve their homes without breaking the bank.

"There are a lot of solutions that are affordable and DIY friendly. You just have to do your research," said Deb Beatty Mel, an assistant director at the nonprofit.

Using weather stripping kits is just one way Mel teaches homeowners to eliminate uncomfortable drafts.

"We've had people come in and say, I have this draft and it's coming from my electrical outlet. Who would think cold air would be getting in there? But there are even these sealers that you can put behind the switch plate," Mel said.

She says the possibilities are endless. "It makes sense to just take some time to walk around and feel where those cold spots might be," Mel said.

After all, it's worth the time, to save some money.