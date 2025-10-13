Coastal Massachusetts residents cautious about flooding from nor'easter

BY AARON PARSEGHIAN

A nor'easter slammed the Massachusetts coast on Monday, drenching Marshfield with nearly five inches of rain and wind gusts reaching 50 miles per hour, but that wasn't enough to stop some residents from their daily activities.

"It's exciting, but you have to be very cautious," said longtime Marshfield resident and former Boston College track coach Jack MacDonald, who still went for a jog despite the conditions. "Everybody driving their car, walking, jogging, walking their pets, you've got to be really cautious with what's going on."

Throughout the day, waves pounded the seawall, splashing over onto Ocean Street as residents braced for high tide and potential flooding. But residents say that the neighborhood makes sure that they support each other during dangerous weather.

"It's a community thing," MacDonald said. "Everybody cares about each other. If we happen to lose power, we make sure each of us are all OK."

Watching the storm from the coast

The storm drew dozens of onlookers to the shoreline to witness Mother Nature's force.

"It's worse down by the water; the wind is coming in. But we saw a couple of seals in the water, so they don't mind it. I love this kind of weather," said Danny Demiller, who drove from Pembroke to watch from his car.

For some, like the Washa family, watching the waves is a time-honored family tradition.

"We come here whenever there's a big storm," they said. "It's just beautiful, the power of the ocean."

Marshfield Police urged residents to avoid driving through flood-prone areas until the storm passes.