Massachusetts country store bracing for hit as SNAP benefits end

Across the commonwealth, agencies are scrambling to come up with solutions and support for Massachusetts neighbors whose SNAP benefits will end Saturday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

"We're hearing that families are already gearing up and asking and coming to pantries, anywhere from 100 to 300 more folks a day showing up, seeking food assistance," said Catherine D'Amato with the Greater Boston Food Bank. "We are getting a lot of calls from individuals uncertain where to go."

The Greater Boston Food Bank is shipping out 75 additional pallets of food a day to pantries across eastern Mass. More than a million Massachusetts residents and 42 million people nationwide use SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families. And the ripple effects could be staggering.

Massachusetts businesses are also bracing for a hit. The Chartley Country Store in Rehoboth does about $40,000 in EBT sales every month, which is the same amount they spend on payroll.

"Quite frankly I just realized it I think last night. I was like how are we going to make an impact, how are we going to make a difference, how are we going to get our customers through it? And then I realized whoa that's about 25% of our business," said Bob Ryan who owns Chartley Country Store.

Committed to staff, customers

Despite the cuts, Chartley Country Store remains committed to keeping their staff employed, and their customers fed. But they need their neighbors help to do so.

"All that I can ask for is to support your local business," Ryan said. "At Chartley Country Store, there are a lot of challenges in the world right now with beef - getting beef, the price of beef, everything else. We have probably the greatest beef you can get; we have plenty of it. We're here to help you but we just need support from everybody else."

Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday a $4 million payment from the state's Emergency Food Assistance program to local food banks to help meet increased demand. And helpers in every city and town are eager to do their part.

"My wife and I both were in Charlestown in the housing projects growing up," Ryan said. "We know how it is. If you're a customer and you take care of us, we're going to take care of you. We're going to get through this."