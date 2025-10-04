Massachusetts mother asks for help after sons are detained by Israel while onboard Gaza aid flotilla

Mother says she is scared after Massachusetts sons detained by Israel while on Gaza aid flotilla

A Massachusetts mother is calling for help after her sons were detained by Israel while aboard a flotilla bringing aid to people in Gaza.

"I need to know, and all the other parents and family members need to know if their people are safe, if they are okay," Nadia Milleron said.

The brothers from Sheffield, Massachusetts, were among hundreds of volunteers bringing food, baby formula, and medicine to Gaza on board the Global Sumud Flotilla, according to Milleron.

"They did what many Americans really feel like doing, just solving the problem, taking care of the people," Milleron said.

She explained that her boys, 32-year-old Adnaan and 26-year-old Torleif Stumo, were also trying to break the blockade, which has been in place for 18 years. She hasn't spoken to them since Tuesday.

Some flotilla boats were attacked by drones while near Tunisia and then again near Greece, causing two boats to catch fire, according to activists. After that, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the boats and arrested the volunteers on board, including activist Greta Thunberg. Israeli Police and the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the flotilla and said that the boats weren't actually carrying aid.

After their arrests, both Adnaan and Torleif posted videos to their social media saying, "I am a citizen of the U.S. If you're watching this video, I have been abducted by the Israeli occupation forces, and I'm being held against my will. Our humanitarian mission was non-violent and fully legal. Please tell my government to secure my release."

Lawmaker calls for release

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley posted to X on Friday, calling for their release.

"It is unconscionable that the Israeli military continues to block humanitarian aid, food, water, and baby formula. End the genocide & surge aid into Gaza NOW," Pressley said.

Adnaan and Torleif's mother is urging more officials to do the same so that her sons can come home.

"We need all the congress people, all the members of congress, we need them to stand up and make a public statement like Ayanna Pressley did and say that they are concerned."