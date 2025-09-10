Second Gaza flotilla aid boat attacked by drone in Tunisia, activist group says

Trump says he's "not thrilled" about Israel's strike on Qatar

An activist group sending a flotilla of aid boats to try to reach Gaza — the Global Sumud Flotilla — said a second one of its vessels was attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisia one day after it reported a similar strike.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet — the 'Alma' — was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters," the group said in a statement on Wednesday. "The boat, sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck. The fire has since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately."

The group shared a video clip that it said showed the moment of the second attack. The video appeared to show a fireball hitting the deck of the boat from above.

An image taken from a video shared on social media by the Global Sumud Flotilla activist group, as well as United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesa Albanese, shows a purported drone attack on one of the flotilla's boats docked in Tunisa, dated Sept. 9, 2025. Global Sumud Flotilla

A day earlier, GSF shared a security camera video that appeared to show the first drone strike on another one of its vessels.

"This marks the second such attack in two days. These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission. The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people presses forward with determination and resolve," the group said.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who took part in a separate Gaza flotilla that was stopped by Israeli forces earlier this year, is among those traveling with the GSF flotilla.

After the first alleged attack, Tunisian officials initially dismissed the allegations. GSF later said Tunisia was investigating.

Tunisia's Ministry of the Interior has not replied to CBS News' requests for comment on the purported drone attacks or any investigation it is carrying out.

This screen grab from a security video shared by the Global Sumud Flotilla on September 9, 2025 appears to show a ball of flames hitting one of the flotilla's vessels. Global Sumud Flotilla

Israel maintains a blockade of Gaza, including its maritime border in the Mediterranean, so the flotilla would not have permission to dock there.

Israeli forces have previously boarded and seized vessels taking part in activist flotillas to prevent them from breaching its blockade, including in a raid on a boat in 2010 that left at least nine activists dead.

Israel has dismissed the flotillas as publicity stunts, and says its maritime blockade is necessary to prevent weapons and other materials being smuggled into the war-torn Palestinian territory, which has long been ruled by the U.S.- and Israeli-designated terrorist group Hamas.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded to CBS News' requests for comment on the matter.