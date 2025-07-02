See the Massachusetts beaches that are closed for swimming before the 4th of July weekend

If you are planning to cool off from the summer heat by heading to the beach for the 4th of July weekend, you'll want to be sure your favorite swimming spot is open.

Each day, the Department of Public Health publishes a dashboard of beach closures in Massachusetts. As of Wednesday, there were nearly 20 beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria levels or other reasons.

Walden Pond's main beach is on the list, but for a different reason. It is closed all summer due to construction on a new bathhouse.

Below is a look at today's beach closures, last updated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

List of beach closures in Massachusetts today

Pomps Pond, Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Other)

Mingo Beach, Beverly (Bacterial Exceedance)

Upper Mill Pond, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Walden Pond - Main, Concord (Other)

Sandy Beach, Danvers (Bacterial Exceedance)

Upper Highland Lake, Goshen (Bacterial Exceedance)

Magnolia Beach, Manchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Henry F. Collins Beach, Marlboro (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cochituate State Park Beach, Natick (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Lulu Pond Beach, Pittsfield (Other)

Front Beach, Rockport (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Back, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Wally, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Other)

Peckham Pond at Cape Nihan, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Seth's Pond, West Tisbury (Bacterial Exceedance)

Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic, Winchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Why are Massachusetts beaches closed?

According to health experts, bacteria can enter the water through stormwater run-off, malfunctioning septic systems and sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste or agricultural runoff.

Gastrointestinal or respiratory illness, skin rash and itching can result from swimming in water with unsafe bacteria levels.