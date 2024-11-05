Massachusetts ballot questions 2024 election results: tipped worker pay, MCAS exams, psychedelic drugs and more

BOSTON - Massachusetts voters had five ballot questions to answer in the 2024 election. They decided issues ranging from how tipped workers are paid, to the legalization of psychedelic drugs, and how MCAS exams will be used moving forward.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 results

Ballot Question 1 was about the state Auditor's authority to audit the Legislature.

A "yes" vote would give the state Auditor the power to audit the state Senate and House of Representatives on Beacon Hill.

A "no" vote would make no change to the Auditor's authority.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2 results

Ballot Question 2 would eliminate the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) exam as a high school graduation requirement.

A "yes" vote would end the mandate requiring students to pass the 10th grade MCAS exam to graduate high school.

A "no" vote would leave the graduation requirement in place.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 3 results

Ballot Question 3 would let drivers for rideshares, like Uber and Lyft, form unions.

A "yes" vote would allow the drivers unionize so they could bargain for better pay, benefits and work conditions.

A "no" vote would mean no unions.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4 results

Ballot Question 4 was about legalizing the use of some psychedelic drugs.

A "yes" vote would allow people over the age of 21 in Massachusetts to grow and use psychedelic substances. It would also create a commission to regulate them.

A "no" vote would keep psychedelic substances illegal in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 5 results

Ballot Question 5 would boost the minimum wage for tipped workers in Massachusetts.

A "yes" vote would would increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker to the full state minimum wage over a 5-year period. Businesses then could pool the tips and distribute them to all workers who are not managers.

A "no" vote would mean no change in the law.