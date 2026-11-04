Massachusetts voters split on Question 7 that would reduce minimum lot size for single-family homes

While the results for most races and ballot questions across Massachusetts were called on election night, the final tally for Question 7 continued to stall throughout Wednesday.

The measure would allow single-family homes to be built on a minimum 5,000 sq. ft. lot.

Housing advocates at the Massachusetts Affordable Homeownership Alliance (MAHA) said the policy would help build towards a solution for affordable housing.

"I think particularly a lot of younger people are really looking for more opportunity in the housing market, and this is one of many strategies that we're pursuing to provide those opportunities," Hillary Pizer, the director of policy at MAHA said.

The zoning laws change across the state, but Pizer said there are areas that require a large amount of land to build a home.

"A lot of towns have said you no need 20,000 sq. ft. or you need 40,000 sq. ft. We have towns that require 80,000 sq. ft., which is almost two acres for one single housing unit," she said. "So, when you do that, you reduce the amount of homes that can fit in any given geographic area."

But many are not in agreement about how to find a solution for the problem. The Executive Director and CEO at the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Adam Chapdelaine, said his organization advocated against the policy.

He believes local leaders should continue to zone their towns and cities, and Question 7 doesn't adequately address housing issues.

"We were really concerned that it was being proposed as providing affordable housing, but nothing about the language actually would have created affordable housing," Chapdelaine said.

The breakdown across the state was narrowly split. Voters in larger cities primarily voted to expand the zoning with a "yes" vote. On the other hand, rural communities and many wealthy suburbs sided with the current foundation.

"I think when you see a Western Mass. rural community saying no, but a Boston-area, city-type community saying yes, you get your answer there, that one size doesn't fit all," Chapdelaine said.