Massachusetts ballot question results: Here's what passed and what didn't in the 2026 election
Massachusetts voters have weighed in on nine ballot questions for the 2026 election - the most in more than three decades.
The questions range from eliminating political party primaries to reversing marijuana legalization to repealing a gun reform law in the state.
Here are the latest results via CBS News and the Associated Press:
Massachusetts Ballot Questions
Ballot Question 1 - Public Records
Ballot Question 2 - CPCS collective bargaining
Ballot Question 3 - Eliminating political party primaries
Ballot Question 4 - Same-day voter registration
Ballot Question 5 - State revenue limit & rebate
Ballot Question 6 - Natural Resource Conservation Fund
Ballot Question 7 - Single family homes
Ballot Question 8 - Repeal 2016 marijuana law
Ballot Question 9 - Gun laws