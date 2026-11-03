Massachusetts ballot question results: Here's what passed and what didn't in the 2026 election

Massachusetts voters have weighed in on nine ballot questions for the 2026 election - the most in more than three decades.

The questions range from eliminating political party primaries to reversing marijuana legalization to repealing a gun reform law in the state.

Here are the latest results via CBS News and the Associated Press:

Massachusetts Ballot Questions

Ballot Question 1 - Public Records

Ballot Question 2 - CPCS collective bargaining

Ballot Question 3 - Eliminating political party primaries

Ballot Question 4 - Same-day voter registration

Ballot Question 5 - State revenue limit & rebate

Ballot Question 6 - Natural Resource Conservation Fund

Ballot Question 7 - Single family homes

Ballot Question 8 - Repeal 2016 marijuana law

Ballot Question 9 - Gun laws