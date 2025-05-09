Massachusetts arts organizations reeling from federal funding cuts, "like a sucker punch"

Federal funding cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts has some Massachusetts organizations reeling. These groups secured tens-of-thousands of dollars in grants last year only to see that money disappear with one email.

"One of which stated $50,000 for this year would be cut, $55,000 for next year, both of which were already awarded would also be cut and that our application for 2026-2027 season would be declined. So, over $150,000 right there in an email," said Ashleigh Gordon, a board member of Project STEP.

Programs will be impacted

Project STEP has been around for more than 40 years. It serves Black and Latino youth by teaching them string instruments. In addition to sitting on the board for Project STEP, Gordon also co-founded Castle Of Our Skins. The program is a concert and education series that sponsors Black artists. Their first email said $20,000 would be cut.

"On Tuesday that $60,000 would also be cut, so a total of $80,000 for our organization," adds Gordon. "To not be able to continue to support in ways that have so many impacts on our being is really disturbing."

She says an email from their artistic director went out to their students to explain the situation.

"It's an attempt to delegitimize our work. Again, over 40 years of what we have been doing? To show we are somehow dispensable. For Castle Of Our Skins, 12 years we have been doing this work too," said Gordon.

She feels targeted saying Project STEP has helped predominantly Black, Latino, and multi-racial students from low to middle income families.

"Absolutely, our programing will be impacted. It's a significant amount of money," says Gordon.

Lowell Folk Festival hit by cuts

"You're expecting those, and you've accounted for those in your fiscal year budget," said Lee Viliesis, Executive Director of the Lowell Folk Festival.

The festival was also hit by the cuts. They received an email on Friday night saying they lost $20,000 in NEA funding grants that they were awarded last year.

"This is something that was awarded and is now being withdrawn. It's one thing to not have an award be offered," said Viliesis. "It just feels like a sucker punch to throw it in [an email] at 8:30 at night."

They have never charged for entry, Viliesis said it would hinder accessibility. It's been that way for 39 years.

"That money, because our event is only three days and it's so large, that money was a crucial point of just making it happen," said Viliesis.

Now they will have to rely on the community to keep it going.

"I don't like to predict the future beyond this year," said Viliesis. "If it's the last one we can ever have, then we will go out with a bang! I hope people are willing to step up and help us to make it to 2026 which is our 40th anniversary."