Boston traffic jammed through city after electric car fire shuts down Mass Pike westbound

An electric car fire on the Mass Pike shut down part of the highway in Boston and jammed traffic in several parts of the city Friday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the car caught fire just after 7 a.m. on the westbound side of the Pike beyond the Prudential Tunnel. Making matters worse, several cars also hit debris on the road in that area.

The westbound side of the Pike was shut down and traffic was backed up all the way to Logan Airport. All lanes were re-opened more than two hours later, around 9:20 a.m., according to MassDOT.

"Boston Fire advised State Police that the engulfed vehicle is electric and will take several hours to extinguish," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement Friday. "For the safety of motorists and first responders, officials closed the roadway and All diverted traffic."

That traffic backed up through the city, including on Interstate 93 north and south which connects to the Pike near the site. There were also issues getting though on the Zakim Bridge and Storrow Drive.

The westbound side of the Mass Pike in Boston was closed Friday, July 11, 2025 because of an electric car fire. CBS Boston

At the site of the fire, which is near Fenway Park, frustrated drivers were seen standing outside of their cars, some on their phones, because the westbound side of the Pike had essentially become a parking lot during rush hour.

Riders on the MBTA's Red Line were also affected. They ended up in traffic because shuttle buses had replaced service on part of the subway line Friday morning due to construction.

Traffic maps of the morning rush hour in Boston were lit up in red because of all the delays connected to the fire.

In the map below, the section of the Mass Pike that was shut down was highlighted with a long black line.

Traffic on the Mass Pike was backed up to Logan Airport. CBS Boston

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt.

"More information will follow when it becomes available," McGuirk said.

Electric car fire danger

Back in 2023, WBZ-TV's I-Team looked into electric car fires and the dangers facing firefighters.

The batteries are difficult to reach, hard to put out and stranded energy that remains can easily re-ignite.

Last year, a retired Everett firefighter created a device to help fight electric car fires because the lithium batteries can burn for as long as 24 hours. It allows firefighters to put out the fire under the car from a safe distance.