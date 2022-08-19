Mass DOT releases recommended bike routes for Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is releasing a bicycle guide for those who will use bikes during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown, which begins Friday.

The guide has stop-by-stop directions whether you're commuting from the north or south. Rental service Blue Bikes said there will be more attendants on hand to sign up for free 30-day memberships.

The recommended routes include:

The DOT says there will be signs along the routes, which have been developed to avoid Orange Line bus shuttles. A map of Bluebikes stations is available on the company's website.

The Boston Cyclists Union will be offering two group practice rides at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 21, to help riders get to know the routes. Rides will run from Forest Hills into Downtown and from Oak Grove to Downtown. The group is also coordinating daily group rides from both ends of the Orange Line into Downtown during the shutdown.

The MBTA said most trains allow bikes, and all buses allow bikes. For more information about bike parking at stations and which trains allow bikes, visit https://www.mbta.com/bikes.