How Boston is preparing for Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - In preparation for the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston has created a webpage dedicated to the shutdown and announced that the city will offer free 30-day passes to the city's bike share program during the shutdown.

The webpage offers information about the shutdown, alternate forms of transportation, and information for students who use the T to attend Boston Public Schools. 

Shuttles ran trial routes Friday in preparation for the Orange Line shutdown. CBS Boston

The city has also announced that the city's Bluebikes program will offer free 30-day passes during the shutdown. The passes will provide unlimited 45-minute bike rides.

"Expanding access to bicycles is just one way the City is working to provide alternate routes of travel during this unprecedented shutdown," said Mayor Michelle Wu.  

On Thursday, Boston and MBTA officials rode shuttle buses to test a possible alternative route for the shutdown and on Friday shuttle buses continued to run trial routes.

The MBTA said it's still finalizing exactly where the shuttles will stop and has warned that they might not stop at every Orange Line station.

The Orange Line will shut down for massive upgrades, starting August 19. It's expected to re-open to riders on Monday, September 19.

