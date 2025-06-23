Bruins sign Mason Lohrei to two-year contract extension

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. The extension will run through the 2026-27 season and carry an annual cap hit of $3.2 million.

The 24-year-old blue liner scored five goals and handed out 33 assists over 77 games for Boston during the 2024-25 season. Lohrei had his share of struggles along the way and finished a minus-43 for the season, but he showed signs of growth as he averaged 19:32 of playing time per game.

By season's end, Lohrei led all Bruins defensemen in assists, points (38), and power play points (16). He was second among all Boston skaters in power play points and fourth overall in assists.

Lohrei was a restricted free agent this summer, but the Bruins took care of business early and locked him into a bridge deal well before NHL free agency begins at noon on July 1. The Boston brass clearly sees Lohrei as a key part of the team's defensive corps, behind top blue liners Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.

The Bruins drafted Lohrei in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft out of Ohio State. He made his NHL debut for Boston during the 2023-24 season, and put up four goals and nine assists over 41 games. In 118 career games at the NHL level, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Lohrei has nine goals and 37 assists for 46 points with Boston.