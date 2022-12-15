Red Sox announce five-year deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida

BOSTON -- Masataka Yoshida is officially a member of the Boston Red Sox. It was reported that the two sides had agreed to a deal last week, but Boston officially announced its five-year pact with the Japanese outfielder on Thursday.

Yoshida comes to Boston after seven strong seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. The lefty slashed 327/.421/.539 with 161 doubles, seven triples, 133 homers and 467 RBIs during his career in Japan. He hit 21 homers last season when he helped the Buffaloes to a Japan Series title.

Yoshida went viral during the Japan Series after he blasted a walk-off homer for the Buffaloes in Game 5. The win evened the series at 2-2.

While he showed some pop in Japan, Yoshida is better known as an on-base machine. He had a .447 on-base percentage last year, and recorded more walks than strikeouts in each of the last four seasons, drawing 289 walks to just 160 strikeouts.

That makes him a prime candidate to bat leadoff for Boston. Yoshida will likely take over in left field, with Enrique Hernandez in center and Alex Verdugo manning right field for Boston next season.

To make room for Yoshida on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs was part of the package that Boston received for Mookie Betts when he was traded to the L.A. Dodgers in 2020.