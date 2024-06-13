"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler statue dedicated in his hometown of Brockton

BROCKTON - The city of Brockton, also known as the "City of Champions," unveiled a new statue dedicated to "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler Thursday.

Hagler's family, friends and famous opponents were on hand for the statue's unveiling. The statue stands at a park on the newly-named Marvelous Marvin Hagler Way, not from the gym where the Brockton native trained. At the base of the statue are life-like versions of his championship belts.

After training with the Petronelli Brothers, Hagler enjoyed success that made him the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. The city hopes the statue will be an inspiration for park visitors.

"I just think it's an unbelievable memorial to a person that really expresses what the Brockton, the city of champions, is always about," said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. "Hard-working, dedicated people that have a passion to achieve success."

"I hope that people come and spend the time with him, even the people that didn't know him personally because he was a very beautiful person," said Hagler's wife, Kay Hagler.

Among Hagler's opponents at the dedication were Vito Antuofermo. The two boxers became friends when Hagler was living in Italy. Antuofermo was filming "Goodfellas" at the time and said he tried to get Hagler into the movie but there weren't enough lines to go around.