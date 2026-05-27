Marlboro, Massachusetts school bus drivers and monitors go on strike

School bus drivers and monitors in Marlboro, Massachusetts are now on strike.

Teamsters local 170, the union that represents the drivers and monitors, said they notified the school district that they were hitting the picket line Wednesday morning.

The drivers and monitors work for NRT Bus, which holds the contract for school bus services in Marlboro and at the Advance Math Science Academy on Forest Street.

There's been no comment yet from NRT Bus or the district.

"Currently NRT bus has given the Teamsters a last and final that falls far short of what is needed to ensure these employees have access to affordable healthcare," the union said in a statement Wednesday.

"Teamsters Union Local 170 understands this could be a temporary inconvenience for the City of Marlborough Residence and their families, we will continue to make ourselves available to negotiate till an agreement is reached."

School bus drivers in Marlboro went on a three-day strike strike in May 2023.

Marlboro, Massachusetts is about 30 miles west of Boston.