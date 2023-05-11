Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus driver strike ends in Marlboro after 3 days

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MARLBORO - A three-day school bus driver strike in Marlboro ended Wednesday night.

"I am happy to report that the bus driver strike has ended. Full bus service will resume immediately," Marlboro School Superintendent Mary Murphy said.

Drivers hit the picket lines Monday morning after their union, Teamsters Local 170, failed to reach a deal with the bus company, NRT, on a new contract.

A union representative told WBZ-TV an agreement was reached Wednesday night. Details were not released.

Picketers paced back and forth in front of the entrance to Marlboro High School, clogging traffic and the crosswalk. Students had to walk or be dropped off at school due to the strike.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.