School bus driver strike ends in Marlboro after 3 days

MARLBORO - A three-day school bus driver strike in Marlboro ended Wednesday night.

"I am happy to report that the bus driver strike has ended. Full bus service will resume immediately," Marlboro School Superintendent Mary Murphy said.

Drivers hit the picket lines Monday morning after their union, Teamsters Local 170, failed to reach a deal with the bus company, NRT, on a new contract.

A union representative told WBZ-TV an agreement was reached Wednesday night. Details were not released.

Picketers paced back and forth in front of the entrance to Marlboro High School, clogging traffic and the crosswalk. Students had to walk or be dropped off at school due to the strike.