Wind-whipped Dorchester fire spreads to multiple buildings, including former Wahlberg home
DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.
Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.
One of the damaged homes was located at 25 Peverell Street, which is where Mark Wahlberg has previously posted about his family living.
A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.
Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets."
Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.
No further information is currently available.
