National Guard soldier from Massachusetts injured by deadly Iranian drone attack in Kuwait

A Massachusetts Army National Guard member who works as a firefighter in Boston was among those injured by a deadly Iranian drone attack on a tactical operations center in Kuwait earlier this month.

Gov. Maura Healey said she spoke with Maj. Mark Garcia on Tuesday as he recovers overseas.

"He was on site, he was in that explosion that killed those six people," Healey said in a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. "He's recovering right now in Germany and we will celebrate his return, his safe return in a couple of months."

Maj. Mark Garcia

Healey said Garcia worked with Engine 50 in Charlestown. Boston Firefighters Local 718 said in a statement, "we are thankful that Mark is safe and being cared for and we look forward to his return home."

"Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718 is incredibly proud of the tremendous service that Mark Garcia has demonstrated in the defense of our country," the union said. "As a member of Local 718, Mark serves our City and Union with dedication and, as a member of the Armed Forces, he serves America with conviction."

Drone attack on Kuwait

CBS News reported Wednesday that according to multiple sources, the March 1 drone attack at the Shuaiba port outside Kuwait City was more severe than previously revealed. Dozens of service members suffered injuries that included brain trauma, shrapnel wounds and burns, the sources said.

About 25 military members were still hospitalized Tuesday night at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, the report said.

Earlier this month, Sudbury police said one of their dispatchers who is serving in the Navy Reserve suffered minor injuries while in the United Arab Emirates. He was at a base when a missile from Iran hit nearby.

The 22-year-old's father told WBZ-TV that he was not believed to be seriously injured, but he "can't hear, his ears hurt him."