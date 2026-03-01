Iran missile attack injured Massachusetts naval reservist, father confirms: "He said things get bad over there."

A Sudbury Police dispatcher suffered minor injuries over the weekend while serving with the United States Navy during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The dispatcher's father said he heard from his son, but hasn't been told many details.

The police dispatcher, who now wishes to remain anonymous, is a 22-year-old who's serving in the Navy Reserve. He was at a base in Dubai when a missile from Iran struck nearby.

Sudbury naval reservist injured

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our military personnel in harms way," Sudbury police posted on social media. "He and his colleagues experienced several missile impacts resulting in minor injuries they are mending. Please keep our military personnel in your thoughts!"

The dispatcher's father told CBS News Boston he last heard from his son Saturday via text message.

He told his father that three missiles hit less than 50 yards from their base. He texted again after that message, so his father believes he did not suffer serious injuries.

"He's doing ok"

"The only thing I know is he's doing OK. He said things get bad over there. I haven't even watched the news, I just learned about this this morning myself," the father said. "He texted yesterday, he said they're staying put. He can't hear, his ears hurt him. Psychologically, he's fine."

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that four U.S. troops have been killed in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the first American casualties of the conflict. Four additonal U.S. service members have been seriously wounded.

The Sudbury dispatcher has been overseas since June or July, his father said. When he returns to the United States, he wants to become a police officer.

"I'm very proud of my son"

"His grandfather was in the Navy. That's all (he) wanted to do when he was growing up was do what his grandfather did," the father said. "I'm very proud of my son for what he's doing. He's becoming a good gentleman for this country, just by what he's doing."

Still, the father said it's difficult to be so far away from his son while he's in harm's way.

"It's tough. You can't be there for your kid. Can't pull him out of there. It's tough. I want to go over there and help him," the father said. "I'm going to be so excited when he returns home to the United States. I'll give him the biggest hug ever and tell him I'm proud of what he's doing."