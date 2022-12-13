Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

SALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids.

"Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst."

Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually found Bradley's business card. They called the number and were able to place an order for the drugs.

"We were able to purchase whatever we wanted," added Lt. Hanson. "A product like this contains 20 edibles that could be passed around the classroom, and suddenly you have a major issue on your hands."

Police found the edibles along with other drugs at the home. Bradley now faces numerous distribution charges.

"Our goal is to make parents aware of it, and school teachers aware of it," said Lt. Hanson. "Me, being a parent myself, I am not inspecting all the candy my kids may eat."

Ownership at nearby Seagrass Dispensary in Salem is applauding the arrest. Owner Chip Tuttle calls the black-market cannabis trade irresponsible. It took him a year just to get a license for his shop, and he says you won't find any knockoff candy or branding at his store.

"Everything that is in the legal, adult-use, recreational market is very regulated, especially in terms of age, and who we market to and can appeal to," explained Tuttle, "It is all 21+. Everything here is tested. Everything is measured. People know exactly what they are getting."

"Where there is profit to be made, there will always be people willing to sell the product," continued Lt. Hanson.