Biography explores how former Massachusetts Congresswoman Margaret Heckler changed politics

The groundbreaking political career of late Massachusetts Congresswoman Margaret Heckler is the subject of a new biography by her daughter-in-law.

The book "A Woman of Firsts: Margaret Heckler, Political Trailblazer," written by Kimberly Heckler, explores the late Republican congresswoman's legacy and achievements, including her signature Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which gave women the right to credit in their own name 50 years ago.

Who was Margaret Heckler?

Heckler, who died in 2018, represented Massachusetts's 10th congressional district from the late 60s until 1983 in a career that spanned five presidencies.

The book highlights her accomplishments in the male-dominated world of politics and details her work behind the scenes to pave a path forward for generations of women to come.

"She really spearheaded a launching pad, specifically for women, to be able to be placed in positions that they never occupied before," Kimberly Heckler said. "Although she was quoted as being one of the most powerful women in America in 1983, along with Sandra Day O'Connor, her story has not been told."

Heckler was the only woman in American history to earn a triple crown in politics. After serving in the House of Representatives, she was Secretary for Health and Human Services under President Ronald Reagan and later became the country's first woman ambassador to Ireland.

"The book really is about a child that was given away at birth by Irish immigrant parents during the Great Depression in New York City. And then, of course, she was the only woman in her law school class at Boston College Law School," her daughter-in-law said.

What is the Equal Credit Opportunity Act?

President Gerald Ford signed Congresswoman Heckler's Equal Credit Opportunity Act into law in 1974.

"It wouldn't be until 1975, 50 years ago now, that women got to walk into a Macy's with a credit card and not be denied because their father or husband weren't there to co-sign," Kimberly Heckler said.

"It's hard to imagine for young women today, what it was like to be in a situation where you literally couldn't have a loan in your own name, you couldn't have a mortgage in your own name," Linda Bilmes, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School and the congresswoman's former press secretary, said.

Congresswoman Heckler also co-sponsored Title IX and the Equal Rights Amendment.

"She was a remarkable person who rose from poverty to break barriers," Bilmes said. "Margaret Heckler is a woman that Americans should know about."

Kimberly Heckler said it took 10 years to write the biography about her mother-in-law. It was released in February and is available at major bookstores.

"I want people to be inspired and encouraged by her story. To know, look into the life of Margaret Heckler and see what you can accomplish with compassion and with a life of excellence," she said.