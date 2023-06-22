Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Marcus Smart initially hurt, shocked by trade from Celtics

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Why Celtics traded Marcus Smart, and what C's hope to get from Kristaps Porzingis
Why Celtics traded Marcus Smart, and what C's hope to get from Kristaps Porzingis 02:38

BOSTON -- Celtics fans who have enjoyed seeing Marcus Smart lay it all on the line for the Boston franchise over the past nine years were no doubt stunned to learn either Wednesday night or Thursday morning that the point guard had been traded away.

Smart himself was just as surprised.

That's according to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, who cited a source close to Smart who said that "Smart reacted to the news with disbelief." That source described Smart's feelings as "a gut punch" and "complete shock."

"Smart joined a brief call with his closest confidants late Wednesday night, sources said, and expressed hurt that out of all the guards on the roster, the Celtics decided to part ways with him," Himmelsbach reported.

Himmelsbach added that Smart eventually "reset" and came to grips with the reality of the situation.

Still, given how tightly Smart has been woven into the fabric of the Celtics organization and the Boston community, it's not at all surprising to learn that he had a deeply personal reaction to learning of this life-altering news.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 1:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.