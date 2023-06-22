Report: Marcus Smart initially hurt, shocked by trade from Celtics

Why Celtics traded Marcus Smart, and what C's hope to get from Kristaps Porzingis

BOSTON -- Celtics fans who have enjoyed seeing Marcus Smart lay it all on the line for the Boston franchise over the past nine years were no doubt stunned to learn either Wednesday night or Thursday morning that the point guard had been traded away.

Smart himself was just as surprised.

That's according to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, who cited a source close to Smart who said that "Smart reacted to the news with disbelief." That source described Smart's feelings as "a gut punch" and "complete shock."

"Smart joined a brief call with his closest confidants late Wednesday night, sources said, and expressed hurt that out of all the guards on the roster, the Celtics decided to part ways with him," Himmelsbach reported.

Himmelsbach added that Smart eventually "reset" and came to grips with the reality of the situation.

Still, given how tightly Smart has been woven into the fabric of the Celtics organization and the Boston community, it's not at all surprising to learn that he had a deeply personal reaction to learning of this life-altering news.