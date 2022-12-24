Marcus Jones scores Patriots first touchdown with pick-six off Joe Burrow

FOXBORO -- The New England offense isn't scoring any points against the Bengals, so the defense took matters into its own hands.

Rookie corner Marcus Jones has provided the team's only real highlight of Week 16, picking off Joe Burrow late in the third quarter and returning it 69 yards for a touchdown.

That kid is fast and crafty. And so far, he's responsible for the only points on the board for the New England Patriots.

The pick-six cut Cincinnati's lead to 22-6, since Nick Folk missed the PAT. That about sums up the day for New England.

Jones has had quite the rookie season, and now has touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams.

Marcus Jones now has a receiving TD, punt return TD and INT return TD as a rookie.



The only other player in the SB era to score a 40+ yd TD each of those ways in their entire career is Deion Sanders.@Patriots #ForeverNE — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 24, 2022

His score on Saturday was New England's sixth defensive touchdown of the season, which ties the franchise record. The Patriots have now scored a defensive touchdown in three straight games, matching the output of the New England offense over that span.