Marcus Cannon added to busy Patriots injury report with concussion

BOSTON -- The Patriots might be without two starters on the offensive line this Sunday against the Colts.

With David Andrews already missing from practice due to a concussion suffered in last Monday's game, the team added right tackle Marcus Cannon to the injury report on Thursday due to a concussion.

Cannon had not been previously listed on the injury report, and he fully participated in Wednesday's practice.

Cannon, 34, signed with the Patriots during the season and has since supplanted Isaiah Wynn at right tackle. If Cannon can't play Sunday, Wynn would presumably step back into the right tackle spot.

In addition to Andrews and Cannon, the Patriots were also without DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris (illness) at practice for the second straight day.

Out in Indianapolis, running back Jonathan Taylor was a non-participant for the second straight day, putting his playing status for Sunday in major question.

Here's the full Patriots-Colts injury report from Thursday:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion

RB Damien Harris - Illness

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

REMOVED FROM LIST

S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

WR / SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring

COLTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

DT Grover Stewart - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Ryan Kelly - Knee

LB E.J. Speed - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder

CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib

RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel

DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

DE Kwity Paye - Ankle