March Madness tips off in Providence, fans travel from across the country

They traveled from across the country to the heart of the Ocean State for one of sport's greatest traditions.

March Madness officially kicked off Thursday with first round games. New England once against playing host for the tournament with some of the best in college basketball hitting the court in Providence, Rhode Island.

"It's awesome. It's great to be down here," said Lauren Jacavone of Coventry, Rhode Island. "It's great to see the city alive again. For so long it was pretty much dead. It's great to see everybody out."

20-hour bus ride from Omaha

While some, like Jacavone, traveled just down the road, others drove for days to get here. Including a bus full of students from Omaha, Nebraska.

"It took us 20 hours," said Omaha student Ruby Bugarin Arce. "But here we are ready to show up and ready to show out. Underdogs do you see this."

Omaha is just one school who made their March Madness debut. The university organized a trip to bring students to see it in person.

"I would say probably 90% first time east coast," said university employee Bill Pickett. "Most of them are from the Midwest. This is an awesome trip for them to see part of the country and experience March Madness."

For others like Marcus Zackery the visit to Providence was a little more personal. His son, Clemson Guard Jaeden Zackery (11), made his first appearance in March Madness.

"My son finally made it to March Madness which is surreal," said Zackery. "He always dreamed of March Madness and said if he can just play one game. Well, he played one game, and he did well. A career high so it was a good ending to his story."

Boost for businesses

Players on the court are not the only ones winning. It's estimated businesses in the area will pull in more $3.7 million this weekend alone.

There are no games in Providence on Friday. Second round games begin on Saturday.