Marathon runner from Boston finds inspiration in running to get through difficult moments

Marathon runner says she uses running as her motivation to get through difficult times

BOSTON - A Boston native who will be taking part in the New York Marathon this weekend has overcome a series of personal and health obstacles.

Losing her sister

"I think about all of the work that I've put in," said Rashida Santos. She'll be joining the New York Road Runners as they run in the New York Marathon. "I don't run every day, I run three days a week."

Yet in 2016, her running stopped altogether.

"My sister had an overdose. She struggled with addiction," said Santos. Her family had no idea until that moment. Quickly, they got her into treatment. "And unfortunately, she relapsed about two months later. Overdosed and passed away."

Her sister had three children. Santos and her husband took them in and began raising them as their own.

"Running took a backseat," said Santos.

Other setbacks happened. In 2021, her health dropped and she was diagnosed with diabetes. Running, once again, became her mental and physical escape.

Family runs together

"My goal was start again at 5K," said Santos. As she worked her way back to marathon running, something interesting happened. She made a goal to take on the road races with her family. The first 5K, they ran together.

"My daughter? She loves it," said Santos.

From there, they escalated. Her kids cheer her on during her marathons and sometimes jump in.

"We ran Boston in April of this year, we just ran Chicago last week and we're running New York this weekend," said Santos.

During the New York Marathon, Santos will be raising money for Team for Kids. The program helps children gain access to physical activities, an experience they may not financially be able to afford otherwise.

"There are things in life that are difficult, that are hard, that are uncomfortable. If you can learn how to push through those moments and those times, right now in the context of running, if you can get that concept, you're set up for success."