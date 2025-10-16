Manny Ramirez, former Red Sox great, wants to be a hitting coach in MLB

Manny Ramirez was one of the most feared hitters in baseball during his time with the Boston Red Sox and throughout his MLB career. The 53-year-old would like to be Manny again in Major League Baseball, but in a much different role.

Ramirez is looking to get into the coaching world and is letting all 30 MLB teams know he'd like to become a hitting coach, Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post reported Thursday.

"He wants to bring his greatness to teach the young guys," Hector Zepeda -- Ramirez's agent -- told Heyman, who posted the news on X Thursday afternoon.

Manny Ramirez a hitting coach?

Ramirez certainly has the résumé to become a hitting coach, after he slashed .312/.411/.585 with a .996 OPS to go with 2,574 hits and 555 home runs over his 19 MLB seasons. Ramirez was a 12-time All-Star and a nine-time Silver Slugger while swinging the lumber for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Ramirez was one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball during his time with the Red Sox and formed a terrifying duo in the heart of Boston's lineup with David Ortiz. He won two World Series titles with the Red Sox and always brought it in October, when Ramirez hit.285 with a .937 OPS and 29 homers over 111 career playoff games. He was the MVP of Boston's World Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004, when Ramirez hit .412 (7-for-17) with a homer, four RBI, and two runs scored in the team's curse-busting sweep.

Ramirez left Major League Baseball in 2011 after he tested positive for PEDs for a third time, but he's played in Japan, Taiwan, and in the Dominican Republic since his pro career came to an end. He's also seen several of his former Red Sox teammates get into some form of coaching, with Ortiz and Pedro Martinez both serving as special assistants in Boston in mentorship roles, and Jason Varitek as the team's game planning and run prevention coach.

Hitting coach or instructor would be a good introduction into coaching for Ramirez. Just don't ask him to run any fielding drills -- especially in Fenway Park.