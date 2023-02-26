Fallen Worcester police officer Manny Familia honored on 40th birthday

WRENTHAM -- The family of Manny Familia gathered on Saturday to remember the fallen Worcester Police officer.

The event at Luciano's Restaurant also helped raise money for an orphanage in the Dominican Republic town where Manny was born

In June of 2021. Familia tried to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was drowning in Green Hill Pond. Both Manny and Love did not make it out alive.

Saturday would have been Manny's 40th birthday.

Manny's brother, Elvin Familia, spoke with WBZ-TV and said the family appreciates the community support.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support this community has shown us. It's hard, we're still dealing with it. But events like this, where everybody comes together, actually helps us cope with it," Elvin said. "Yes, it brings a lot of mixed feelings, at least for me. He wasn't only just my brother, but we also my best friend. So I wish he was here. He should be here. But his memory will love on forever."

Familia was 38 years old. He was a five-year veteran of the department. A beloved member of the community, thousands came out to a procession for Familia.