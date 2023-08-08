Two manholes explode near Mass General Hospital

Two manhole explosions near Mass General Hospital

BOSTON - There were two manhole explosions near Mass General Hospital Monday evening. MGH Police said power was knocked out to parts of the campus.

Eversource said there was no impact on patients.

A manhole exploded on Thorough Path in Boston's West End Lizbette Lopez Rivera

A woman told WBZ-TV she was about 10 feet away when an explosion shot one of the manhole covers about 20 feet in the air on Thorough Path.

There were no injuries reported. Eversource was still working on repairs Monday evening.