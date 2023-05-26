Manchester police shoot and kill armed man in encounter at home, NH AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester police officers shot and killed an armed man during an encounter at his home early Friday morning, the New Hampshire attorney general said.

Police responded at about 3:25 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a person with a gun on Mammoth Road.

"The responding officers encountered the armed person outside of the home," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "During the ensuing encounter, multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms."

The man who died has not yet been identified, pending family notification. No one else was hurt, and Formella said there's no threat to the public.

Responding officers were wearing body cameras. Their names are not being released yet. Formella said the shooting is being investigated.