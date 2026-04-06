Man stabbed dog that attacked him in Blue Hills Reservation, State Police say

Milton residents are voicing safety concerns in the Blue Hills Reservation after Massachusetts State Police say a man stabbed a dog that allegedly attacked him.

"It doesn't feel great to know that a dog was harmed or that someone has a potentially dangerous weapon in a place where children, families, and other dogs and people congregate," said resident Alison Lowitz.

The incident happened Monday morning on Blue Hill River Road near Houghton's Pond.

"I don't think it's ever an easy situation or black and white of who did what wrong. Everyone is just trying to protect themselves," added another resident Sophie Boucher.

While Lowitz questioned the man's response, saying, "People react in all different ways, but I don't think pulling a knife is the correct way to respond to that."

Boucher, emphasized human safety saying, "Humans have to be the first concern because at the end of the day, an animal is an animal, and a human is a human."

Although signs throughout the reservation prohibit unleashed dogs, State Police say the dog was off leash at the time of the incident, and visitors say it's common.

"Well, it depends if the dog is aggressive or not," said Gabbi Rios.

"Sometimes I let my dog run around, but after hearing that story, I probably won't be doing that anymore," added her father, Simon.

For some, the incident highlights broader safety concerns around the park.

"It's definitely concerning that dogs are off leash and that owners either can't maintain well enough to keep them in control and right next to their bodies," Boucher said.

"If somebody had to pull a knife out and hurt the dog, it's another reminder why we should be using leashes," Simon added.

According to Massachusetts State Police, both the man and the dog are expected to be OK. The dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment.