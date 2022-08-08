Yarmouth closes some beaches due to man o' war presence

YARMOUTH - More Cape Cod beaches had to close for swimming on Monday due to Portuguese man o' war sightings.

The Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources announced that all south-facing beaches are closed for the rest of the day because of the creature's presence.

"Man-of-war stings are excruciatingly painful and can even occur if washed up on shore," the agency said. "We will keep the public updated as we continue to take reports and monitor their locations."

Farther east in Chatham, Harding's Beach was closed temporarily for a third straight day because of man o' wars in the water that came ashore. They were also reported at Ridgevale Beach on Sunday.

According to the National Ocean Service, the man o' war is a "species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish."

"While the man o' war's sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin," the agency says on its website.

They also warn that the man o' war can still sting you "even weeks after having washed ashore."