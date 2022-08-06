Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings

Horseneck Beach in Westport closed due to Portuguese Man O'War sighting and rip currents

CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore.

Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger.

The town tweeted Sunday the man o'wars were also reported at Ridgevale Beach.

There have been no reports of any injuries at either beach.

According to the National Ocean Service, the Man o' War is a "species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish."

"While the man o' war's sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin," the agency says on its website.

They also warn that the man o' war can still sting you "even weeks after having washed ashore."

Horseneck Beach in Westport was closed to swimmers back on July 25 because of the man o'wars.