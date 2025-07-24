Man grabbed woman in Rockland Town Forest before her dog scared him off, police say

Police in Rockland, Massachusetts are looking for a man who they said grabbed a woman walking a dog on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the Rockland Town Forest on North Avenue next to Salem Street by the Abington/Rockland town line. Police said the woman was walking a dog when a man made inappropriate comments to her. As she tried to walk away, the man "aggressively" grabbed her arm. The dog then lunged at the man and he let go. The woman was able to escape and run with the dog to her car.

Police searched the woods but were unable to find the man.

The man described as white with a medium build who's possibly in his 50s. He had dark, short hair with some gray in it and was wearing a light colored t-shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers. Police said he has no visible scars or tattoos and didn't have any distinct accent when he spoke to the woman.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who has home surveillance footage of the area between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890.

The Rockland Town Forest, also known as the George Anderson Town Forest, is 43 acres and features a wooded trail network. It was established in 1984.

Rockland is about 20 miles south of Boston in Plymouth County.