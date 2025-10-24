Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to kids at bus stop in Boston

Boston police have arrested 69-year-old Jorge Cartagena of Allston for allegedly exposing himself to children on multiple occasions at a bus stop.

His arrest is comforting for Adriana Gaessler who waits for the bus every day with her sons Julian and Joshua. "We are out of the house by 6 a.m. and we are kind of the only ones out here so that's why it's nice to know he's not around, but this is where we stand in the morning," Gaessler said.

On Friday, Boston police shared a photo of the suspect after receiving multiple reports of an individual exposing and touching himself in front of children while they waited for the school bus in the area of 835 Huntington Ave. Police said the incidents happened during the morning hours and the suspect left the area on a scooter shortly after the children boarded the bus.

Northeastern University student Ethan Choe lives in the area. "It's pretty disturbing. Somone who lives in this area and kids. I see kids a lot of the time. I find that extremely disturbing. It's horrible," he said.

Gaessler teaches her kids to beware of strangers and inappropriate behavior. "It's crazy. I'm glad he's not here so we don't have to worry about him and bumping into him," Gaessler said.

He was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday morning. Cartagena now faces a number of charges including open and gross lewdness. He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.