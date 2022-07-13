Watch CBS News
Kindergarteners need at least 10 hours of sleep, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Here's some advice for parents whose children are about to begin school in the fall: New research says your kindergarteners should get at least 10 hours of sleep a night to perform at their best.

A new study published in the journal Pediatrics found that kids who consistently got at least 10 hours of sleep did better interacting with their teachers and classmates, performed better academically and had an easier time recognizing letters and words. 

It's also important to sleep-train your child at least 5-6 months before kindergarten starts, so if you haven't already, get started now.  Cut down on daytime naps because fewer naps will make it easier to get 10 hours of sleep in one long stretch at night. Reduce screen time before bed while establishing a bedtime routine, like a warm bath before bed and story time. And finally, choose a regular bedtime, no later than 9 pm.

