Lowell teen shot outside Mall at Rockingham Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SALEM, N.H. - A teenager was shot outside the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the mall parking lot at about 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired and people fleeing the scene. Salem police said they were notified about 10 minutes later that a 19-year-old walked into a nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds.

The victim is from Lowell and he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and say there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-893-1911.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 23, 2022

