After declaring winter over, Malden mayor eyes reinstating parking restrictions

MALDEN, MA -- A few weeks ago, this relatively mild winter prompted Malden Mayor Gary Christenson to send out a tweet calling for an end of winter. He began by lifting all winter parking restrictions, but did he speak too soon? The town just got hit with snow.

"One hundred percent - a tease! We had a 70-degree day, what, two weeks ago? People were out golfing and everything," laughed Massachusetts resident Jason Harper.

As a result, effective immediately, we will be lifting all winter parking restrictions! The good news is that our efforts thus far have been on education versus enforcement and as a result no one has been ticketed leading up to today’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/5onN1LrlfO — Mayor Christenson (@MayorOfMalden) February 8, 2023

Like much of Boston, Malden was hit with a wintery mix. The snowfall wasn't enough to push the Malden Parking Department to re-institute winter parking restrictions, so the mayor's statement stands. The Parking Department does have its eye on future storms, and it is possible the parking restrictions could be reinstated if a larger storm comes through.

"A lot of these lots have to be cleared out early by the city in order for us to be able to get to work and park," said Saki Armenis, owner of Petrone's Pizza near the Melrose-Malden line. "We have been up since 6 a.m. squaring away the house."

"I was up at 6 a.m., not anticipating snow," laughed Lisa Gentile, admittedly not prepared for the storm. "Of course, when I went to shovel off my car, it took me a little while, and I was late to the gym."

"I thought we were getting ready to hit the beach and get the boats back out, but now, it looks like it's time to break the shovels and the snowblowers back out," jokes Alfred Porcaro.